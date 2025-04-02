NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 3 (game #662)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 2 (game #661).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #662) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SCANNER

BROWSER

POSTER

READER

NOTICE

BEACH

REGISTER

FOLDER

SUNDAY

BULLETIN

SCALE

TREE

SODA CAN

CONVEYOR BELT

KEYBOARD

ANNOUNCEMENT

NYT Connections today (game #662) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Written proclaimations

Written proclaimations GREEN: As seen at Walmart

As seen at Walmart BLUE: The common word rhymes with “cabs”

The common word rhymes with “cabs” PURPLE: The answer is a part of your hand

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #662) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRINTED NOTIFICATION

GREEN: SEEN AT A GROCERY CHECKOUT COUNTER

BLUE: THINGS WITH TABS

PURPLE: PALM ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #662) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #662, are…

YELLOW: PRINTED NOTIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT, BULLETIN, NOTICE, POSTER

ANNOUNCEMENT, BULLETIN, NOTICE, POSTER GREEN: SEEN AT A GROCERY CHECKOUT COUNTER CONVEYOR BELT, REGISTER, SCALE, SCANNER

CONVEYOR BELT, REGISTER, SCALE, SCANNER BLUE: THINGS WITH TABS BROWSER, FOLDER, KEYBOARD, SODA CAN

BROWSER, FOLDER, KEYBOARD, SODA CAN PURPLE: PALM ___ BEACH, READER, SUNDAY, TREE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Although PALM__ made up the purple group, and I was very pleased with myself to get it, the blue collection of THINGS WITH TABS was far harder — as if often the case when Connections has fun with the multiple meanings of words.

In this case it was even harder for me, as the thing Americans call a tab on a soda can is called a ring pull in the UK.

I made my two mistakes trying and failing to get SEEN AT A GROCERY CHECKOUT COUNTER.

In my head I was associating CONVEYOR BELT and SCANNER with airport security, so I tried multiple variations with KEYBOARD and READER before getting the right foursome. Shameful, seeing as I worked at a grocery checkout for several years in my late teens.

I’m glad to say I was never one of those cashiers who would comment on what the customer was buying, those people are the worst.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 2 April, game #661)

YELLOW: CAPRICE FANCY, IMPULSE, LARK, WHIM

FANCY, IMPULSE, LARK, WHIM GREEN: ILK KIND, LIKE, SORT, TYPE

KIND, LIKE, SORT, TYPE BLUE: WILLIAMSES HANK, ROBIN, TENNESSEE, VENUS

HANK, ROBIN, TENNESSEE, VENUS PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED DIFFERENTLY AS PROPER NOUNS HERB, JOB, NICE, READING