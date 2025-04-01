NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 2 (game #661)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #660).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #661) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FANCY

READING

NICE

IMPULSE

JOB

TYPE

LIKE

VENUS

KIND

HERB

ROBIN

LARK

TENNESSEE

WHIM

SORT

HANK

NYT Connections today (game #661) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Chance encounter

Chance encounter GREEN: Stuff that is all very similar

Stuff that is all very similar BLUE: A famous surname shared

A famous surname shared PURPLE: Grammatically speaking

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #661) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAPRICE

GREEN: ILK

BLUE: WILLIAMSES

PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED DIFFERENTLY AS PROPER NOUNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #661) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #661, are…

YELLOW: CAPRICE FANCY, IMPULSE, LARK, WHIM

FANCY, IMPULSE, LARK, WHIM GREEN: ILK KIND, LIKE, SORT, TYPE

KIND, LIKE, SORT, TYPE BLUE: WILLIAMSES HANK, ROBIN, TENNESSEE, VENUS

HANK, ROBIN, TENNESSEE, VENUS PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED DIFFERENTLY AS PROPER NOUNS HERB, JOB, NICE, READING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After yesterday’s headache-inducing letters and symbols, it was a relief to see a more regular collection of words. Not that it was much easier.

I had FANCY, NICE, SORT and KIND in a group together thinking they were all pleasant attributes, although in hindsight “sort” is a bit 1970s British comedy slang and unlikely to make it into Connections.

My next mistake was coupling LARK, JOB, VENUS and NICE, my thinking being we were looking for key parts of popular sayings (up with the lark, if a job’s worth doing…, men are from Mars, it’s nice to be nice,) but after going up that blind alley I regrouped.

I’m kicking myself that I didn’t get WILLIAMSES quicker and probably would have done if the list had included Serena.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

