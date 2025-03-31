NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #660)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #660) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

⊾

&

X

)

N

P

€

→

$

(

+

£

√

R

¥

NYT Connections today (game #660) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Money

Money GREEN: In addition

In addition BLUE: Pre-emoji comms

PURPLE: Correct

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #660) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CURRENCY SYMBOLS

GREEN: AND/TOGETHER WITH

BLUE: EMOTICON MOUTHS

PURPLE: "RIGHT"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #660) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #660, are…

YELLOW: CURRENCY SYMBOLS $, £, 7, €

$, £, 7, € GREEN: AND/TOGETHER WITH &, +, N, X

&, +, N, X BLUE: EMOTICON MOUTHS (,), 0, Р

(,), 0, Р PURPLE: "RIGHT" R, →, ⊾, V

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

If the NYT was looking to make April Fools of us all then this was the perfect way to do it.

Hopefully it’s an experimental one-off for Connections, though – because like many people I suspect/hope, I found today’s puzzle baffling beyond belief.

The currencies were straightforward enough, but beyond that I struggled to find any links at all and wasted two mistakes thinking P, R, N and X were an acronym for something I didn’t know and that the ampersand along with the brackets and plus symbol were punctuation marks.

After thinking more laterally and pondering alternative uses for brackets I got there, but not before guessing P and X instead of P and 0.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 31 March, game #659)

YELLOW: CONSUMED ATE, HAD, PUT AWAY, TOOK IN

ATE, HAD, PUT AWAY, TOOK IN GREEN: ALSO AS WELL, BESIDES, TO BOOT, TOO

AS WELL, BESIDES, TO BOOT, TOO BLUE: ATM OPTIONS BALANCE, DEPOSIT, TRANSFER, WITHDRAWAL

BALANCE, DEPOSIT, TRANSFER, WITHDRAWAL PURPLE: __PLAY FORE, HORSE, SCREEN, WORD