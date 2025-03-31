NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #394)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #393).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #394) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's a sign!

NYT Strands today (game #394) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • MOSS
  • BITE
  • BREW
  • SHOES
  • ROOM
  • SLING

NYT Strands today (game #394) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #394) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: bottom, 5th column

Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #394) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 394 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #394, are…

  • SHOWERS
  • BUDS
  • ROBINS
  • POLLEN
  • PUDDLES
  • BLOSSOMS
  • SPANGRAM: SPRINGTIME
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: 1 hint

There are some interesting cultural differences in today’s Strands that make it a little strange for someone from the UK.

ROBINS are something we associate with Christmas, while PUDDLES are a year-round phenomenon thanks to the combination of ceaseless rain, poor drainage and neglected street maintenance.

BLOSSOMS, meanwhile, are a global sign of SPRINGTIME and now, for the few weeks when fruit trees burst into flower, are often accompanied by people taking selfies in front of them.

I initially thought this was a tourist social media thing — over the weekend in London's Hyde Park I cycled past a queue of couples waiting for their turn to take snaps in front of a particularly fine cherry tree — but it’s spread everywhere. If they were in bloom year-round there’d be a lot less fuss.

April also marks the return of wasps and their long-term campaign of terror against the human race.

There are 120,000 different species of wasps in the world (the most common in the US are yellowjackets) and the only place on Earth where they don’t exist is Antarctica – a place where springtime doesn’t happen at all.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 31 March, game #393)

  • ROAN
  • DAPPLE
  • BUCKSKIN
  • CHESTNUT
  • PALOMINO
  • SPANGRAM: HORSE COLORINGS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Johnny Dee
