NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #393)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's an equine of a different shade!

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOSS

LOSE

LION

RUNS

BUSH

HOOK

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #393) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #393, are…

ROAN

DAPPLE

BUCKSKIN

CHESTNUT

PALOMINO

SPANGRAM: HORSE COLORINGS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

Even with four hints I still struggled with today’s word search. I guess I have spent my entire life ignoring HORSE COLORINGS.

The only color I tapped out with confidence was CHESTNUT and this is only because Chestnut Mare by The Byrds is my fourth favorite song about horses. Give it a listen, it’s quite mad.

My top three, incidentally, are Crazy Horses by The Osmonds (for the giggles), the theme tune to the 1960s TV show White Horses (for the innocence of youth), and Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones (for the melancholy majesty).

Also, as previously discussed, Spangrams that begin in the center of the puzzle are an abomination and should be banned by the international puzzling authorities.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 30 March, game #392)

BASS

ALTO

SOPRANO

TENOR

TREBLE

BARITONE

MEZZO

SPANGRAM: CHOIR PART