NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #393)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's an equine of a different shade!

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • LOSS
  • LOSE
  • LION
  • RUNS
  • BUSH
  • HOOK

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #393) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: top, 5th column

Last side: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #393) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 393 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #393, are…

  • ROAN
  • DAPPLE
  • BUCKSKIN
  • CHESTNUT
  • PALOMINO
  • SPANGRAM: HORSE COLORINGS
  • My rating: Hard
  • My score: 4 hints

Even with four hints I still struggled with today’s word search. I guess I have spent my entire life ignoring HORSE COLORINGS.

The only color I tapped out with confidence was CHESTNUT and this is only because Chestnut Mare by The Byrds is my fourth favorite song about horses. Give it a listen, it’s quite mad.

My top three, incidentally, are Crazy Horses by The Osmonds (for the giggles), the theme tune to the 1960s TV show White Horses (for the innocence of youth), and Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones (for the melancholy majesty).

Also, as previously discussed, Spangrams that begin in the center of the puzzle are an abomination and should be banned by the international puzzling authorities.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 30 March, game #392)

  • BASS 
  • ALTO
  • SOPRANO
  • TENOR
  • TREBLE
  • BARITONE
  • MEZZO
  • SPANGRAM: CHOIR PART

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #1162)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #1161)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #1162)
A collage of Apple TV+ shows Government Cheese, Your Friends &amp; Neighbors, and The Studio
Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more
Google TV Streamer
Google promises more Nest devices are on the way – but two older products have now been discontinued
Cerabyte platter
After Pure Storage, CIA-backed VC invests in ceramic-based startup that wants to build Exabyte-class storage
A screenshot of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley
Harry Potter TV show: everything we know so far about the upcoming HBO adaptation
DapuStor 122.88TB QLC J5060 SSD
Another 122.88TB SSD just launched and this one comes from an obscure Chinese startup you've probably never encountered
A woman in a high-vis vest and hard hat holding a laptop outside in a solar farm.
Millions of solar power systems could be at risk of cyber attacks after researchers find flurry of vulnerabilities
World Backup Day 2025
World Backup Day 2025: All the news, updates and advice from our experts
DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Enterprise SSD
'An engineering masterpiece' — reviewer raves about fastest large capacity SSD ever built, but it won't be cheap