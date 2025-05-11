Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, May 11 (game #434).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #435) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A little respect

NYT Strands today (game #435) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRUE

MAST

POINT

POUT

STAND

TREE

NYT Strands today (game #435) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #435) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 1st row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #435) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #435, are…

STANDING

CHARACTER

REPUTATION

STATURE

NAME

SPANGRAM: STREET CRED

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I've never had STREET CRED, which is probably why it took me a little while to solve today's Strands puzzle. Not that it was super tough – the fact that there were only five answers to find, plus the Spangram, made it relatively straightforward once I got going.

The problem was that it took me ages to find the first word. When I did, identifying STANDING by chance, that gave me the hint that I needed and after that it was just a question of trial and error.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, May 11, game #434)

FLOWERS

BREAKFAST

PARTY

HUGS

CARDS

DRAWINGS

SPANGRAM: MOTHERS DAY