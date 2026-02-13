China successfully extracted kilogram-level uranium from seawater under real marine conditions

Oceans contain far more uranium than all known land-based deposits combined

Seawater uranium concentration is extremely low, making recovery technically demanding

Chinese scientists have revealed successful kilogram-scale uranium extraction from seawater under real marine conditions, a milestone which moves the concept beyond laboratory testing.

The announcement came through state-linked nuclear institutions, and was tied to the operation of a dedicated offshore test platform in the South China Sea.

Seawater contains uranium at extremely low concentrations, roughly 0.003ppm, which makes recovery technically demanding and energy intensive.

Seawater uranium attracts long-term interest

Despite this low concentration, the sheer volume of the oceans means the total uranium content is vast, far exceeding known land-based reserves.

The claim of extracting 1000g therefore signals a controlled demonstration rather than a commercial breakthrough.

Conventional uranium mining relies on finite terrestrial deposits, many of which face constraints related to cost, geopolitics, and environmental pressures.

Estimates from international nuclear agencies place economically recoverable land-based uranium at several million tons, enough for centuries at current reactor consumption rates.

By contrast, seawater is believed to hold around 4.5 billion tons of uranium, continuously replenished by geological processes.

This has driven years of research into adsorption materials and marine extraction systems, while China’s recent test adds data but does not resolve the fundamental cost challenge.

The reported extraction relied on a large marine testing platform designed to validate materials under real ocean conditions, including currents, biofouling, and corrosion.

Officials described progress in adsorption materials and scale-up experiments, suggesting incremental improvements rather than disruptive leaps.

Extracting uranium from seawater requires repeated deployment, recovery, and chemical processing of absorbent materials, and each step carries energy and maintenance costs.

No public figures were provided on extraction efficiency, energy return, or projected costs per kilogram, which remain central to assessing feasibility.

Without those metrics, the kilogram figure functions mainly as proof of controlled operation.

China’s stated ambition to reach what it describes as “unlimited battery life” by 2050 ties to the long-term availability of nuclear fuel rather than short-term technological change.

Nuclear power relies on uranium as a primary energy source, and the scale of accessible uranium directly affects how long reactors can operate without supply constraints.

If uranium could be extracted from seawater at an industrial scale, nuclear fuel supply would shift from finite terrestrial deposits to a continuously replenished natural resource.

However, international assessments suggest that advanced reactors, recycling, and breeder systems could extend uranium availability even without seawater extraction.

Against that backdrop, the seawater effort represents an additional option whose practicality remains unresolved.

While the oceans offer an immense theoretical resource, translating that into reliable, economical fuel would require breakthroughs not yet shown publicly.

The kilogram extracted marks progress, although its significance depends entirely on whether future data supports claims of sustainable, large-scale operation.

