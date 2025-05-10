Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, May 10 (game #433).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #434) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Happy ...

NYT Strands today (game #434) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOFT

FLOW

BEAR

BEAK

FAST

THAT

NYT Strands today (game #434) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #434) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #434) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #434, are…

FLOWERS

BREAKFAST

PARTY

HUGS

CARDS

DRAWINGS

SPANGRAM: MOTHERS DAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm writing this from the UK, where we have Mother's Day earlier in the year, but it still didn't take me long to spot the theme here. Mostly that was because I found FLOWERS first, and coupled with the theme clue of 'Happy…' it was rather obvious.

Finding the remaining words was more difficult. DRAWINGS, in particular, really surprised me – until I remembered that children give their mothers gifts on this day too, not just old geezers like me.

I'm pretty sure I've never made my mum BREAKFAST on MOTHER'S DAY either, but then again she only really eats porridge in the morning, and I don't think it really works in that regard. "Happy Mother's Day, mum – here's a bowl of warmed oats!" Nah, I think she'd prefer FLOWERS and HUGS.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, May 10, game #433)

CHORIZO

SALAMI

LIVERWURST

KIELBASA

ANDOUILLE

SPANGRAM: SAUSAGES