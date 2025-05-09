Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, May 9 (game #432).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #433) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Find the missing links

NYT Strands today (game #433) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VILE

LUDE

SIZES

DELI

SALE

RAGE

NYT Strands today (game #433) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #433) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #433) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #433, are…

CHORIZO

SALAMI

LIVERWURST

KIELBASA

ANDOUILLE

SPANGRAM: SAUSAGES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I saw the Spangram first today and then grabbed the three most obvious SAUSAGES: CHORIZO, SALAMI, and LIVERWURST. The other two I had never heard of, but being a major consumer of processed pork, I’m pretty sure I’ve eaten them.

The most difficult thing today was tapping out KIELBASA and ANDOUILLE in the correct letter order, but I guess they had to give us something to chew on. Top marks, by the way, to Strands HQ for today’s top punning theme.

All of these meat treats are what we’d call slicing sausages in the UK as we wouldn’t want to confuse them with actual sausages – or hot dogs – which we like frying whole and consuming with chips or mashed potato or with even more meat products for our award-winning artery-clogging breakfasts.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, May 9, game #432)

BACKPACK

TENT

GRILL

COOLER

LANTERN

THERMOS

SPANGRAM: CAMPING GEAR