Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, May 8 (game #431).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #432) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Outsiders

NYT Strands today (game #432) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LORE

TRAIL

CRAMP

COOL

GRIT

RENTAL

NYT Strands today (game #432) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #432) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #432) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #432, are…

BACKPACK

TENT

GRILL

COOLER

LANTERN

THERMOS

SPANGRAM: CAMPING GEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Am I overthinking this or is today’s spangram in the shape of a TENT?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Camping is something that I have a love-hate relationship with. I have always liked the idea of it, communing with nature, bonhomie around the campfire, stripping life back to its essentials.

However, I’ve always found the reality uncomfortable and cold. This is no doubt down to my lack of organizational skills, hardyness and equipment – and man do you need a lot of equipment, and not just a GRILL, a THERMOS and a LANTERN.

When I was younger it gave me independence and freedom to misbehave. Now that I'm older and less resilient, I prefer concrete and the great indoors.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, May 8, game #431)

GAUDY

SNAZZY

EXTRAVAGANT

DELUXE

ORNATE

LAVISH

SPANGRAM: OOH SHINY