Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #431) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Well, fancy that!

NYT Strands today (game #431) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAINT

LOON

HINTS

SALE

SHAVE

DUES

NYT Strands today (game #431) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #431) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #431) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #431, are…

GAUDY

SNAZZY

EXTRAVAGANT

DELUXE

ORNATE

LAVISH

SPANGRAM: OOH SHINY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I struggled to get going with today’s search for fancy stuff and used a hint. GAUDY set me on my way and the double Z unlocked SNAZZY.

What this puzzle really needed was a spangram that twinkled at us for added distraction.

OOH SHINY is one of those universal meme phrases, the origins of which have been lost in the mists of time – it could be Pokemon or The Simpsons, it could be The Tick or Minecraft, the cast of Firefly or Gustav Kilimt. Who knows? Gemini AI certainly doesn’t, explaining that: “the phrase 'ooh shiny' has likely gained traction through its repeated use by various characters who embody a childlike or animalistic attraction to bright and glittering things.”

As an easily distracted person, I fall prey to “ooh shiny” quite a lot, although it’s often a packet of something I can eat.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

