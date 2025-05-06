Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, May 6 (game #429).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #430) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Training day

NYT Strands today (game #430) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DEAR

HOPE

FLAT

POSE

BLED

BLASE

NYT Strands today (game #430) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #430) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 8th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #430) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #430, are…

ENGINE

BOXCAR

HOPPER

CABOOSE

FLATBED

GONDOLA

SPANGRAM: ALL ABOARD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I don’t think I’ve ever got to the end of an edition of Strands and still not known what it was all about, but that was absolutely the case today with this collection of different types of rail car.

I googled it of course, but the Train-ing day theme really should have tipped me off.

The BOXCAR is the most well known of these rail cars, mainly because of its common use in movies, where we’ve learned that they are incredibly easy to jump on and off and usually contain some straw or stolen loot.

They also feature heavily in hobo mythology – both real (Boxcar Willie) and imagined. Indeed, there are several people nicknamed Boxcar in John Hodgman’s magnificent list of invented hobo names (look it up if you have a spare moment) including Boxcar Ted, Boxcar Mick, Dr. Bill Stain-Chin, the Boxcar Medic, and Boxcar Jones, the Boxcar Benjamin Disraeli.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

