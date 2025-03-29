NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #391).

NYT Strands today (game #392) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Join the chorus

NYT Strands today (game #392) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROOT

ZERO

PASS

BEAR

SPORE

MEAT

NYT Strands today (game #392) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #392) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 3rd row Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #392) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #392, are…

BASS

ALTO

SOPRANO

TENOR

TREBLE

BARITONE

MEZZO

SPANGRAM: CHOIR PART

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I really struggled to get going with today’s search and needed a couple of hints to prompt me into action.

Eventually this became one of those editions of Strands where you think you are not highbrow enough to know the words, but end up knowing them all — not that I know what they sound like.

Meanwhile, the one piece of choral history everyone knows is that of the castrato, a male vocalist who underwent castration before puberty in order to retain a soprano singing voice long into adulthood.

The castrati became wildly famous in the 17th century and had entire operas written for their unique ability, but went out of fashion by the 19th century when everyone realised it was just a gimmick and rather cruel.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

