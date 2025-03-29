Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #1161)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #1160).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1161) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1161) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1161) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1161) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1161) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• C

• D

• C

• T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1161) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1161 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1161, are…

  • CRIME
  • DRINK
  • CLOVE
  • TRUER

Today I deployed the “first thought, best thought” philosophy of poet Allen Ginsberg and roared through Quordle without touching the sides.

Of course I was helped by some very straightforward words featuring no unusual letters, but it’s a great feeling to solve all four words without even thinking of alternatives.

Meanwhile, in the Daily Sequence the opposite trajectory is happening. It took me seven tries before I got the first word.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1161) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1161 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1161, are…

  • PRINT
  • VIGIL
  • TOTEM
  • LINER

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1160, Saturday 29 March: LATER, ODDLY, CUMIN, AGREE
  • Quordle #1159, Friday 28 March: TERSE, MUSHY, PROVE, FROND
  • Quordle #1158, Thursday 27 March: CRONE, APNEA, LIGHT, AWOKE
  • Quordle #1157, Wednesday 26 March: LEFTY, NOOSE, NOISE, TRIAD
  • Quordle #1156, Tuesday 25 March: SNEER, WATCH, FLORA, STAIN
  • Quordle #1155, Monday 24 March: FLOUT, SMASH, RAZOR, SMALL
  • Quordle #1154, Sunday 23 March: ALLEY, GAMUT, GEESE, RADII
  • Quordle #1153, Saturday 22 March: PICKY, BRACE, BOOZE, SURLY
  • Quordle #1152, Friday 21 March: DITTY, VALOR, TOWER, AMISS
  • Quordle #1151, Thursday 20 March: RIPER, STILL, WAFER, NOTCH
  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
  • Quordle #1147, Sunday 16 March: INPUT, RUMBA, ELUDE, BLANK
  • Quordle #1146, Saturday 15 March: SPEED, CLASH, RISKY, GRATE
  • Quordle #1145, Friday 14 March: BELIE, SPEAR, GROWL, ADOBE
  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
  • Quordle #1142, Tuesday 11 March: LINGO, JUICE, SHARP, REVEL
  • Quordle #1141, Monday 10 March: AVAIL, THESE, TITAN, GAUGE
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #391)
Hand of black boy puts wooden cube with ADHD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder on table.

How I use AI to help my ADHD - 5 tools that will help you keep on top of life and 1 mistake to watch out for
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #658)
A collage of Daredevil screaming, Cassian Andor in a cockpit, and Doctor Who holding out his hand in the TARDIS
Everything new on Disney+ in April 2025: Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 15, Dying for Sex, and more
AWS re:Invent 2024
And so it begins - Amazon Web Services is aggressively courting its own customers to use its Trainium tech rather than Nvidia's GPUs
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design
A Fujifilm X100VI camera in front of a rising red arrow
The Fujifilm X100VI effect – how it's sparked a compact camera price boom and what I'd buy instead
Tomodachi Life miss dance next to a shushing Robert Downey Jr., and the Google Pixel 9a
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Nintendo's last Switch direct to the Google Pixel 9a finally getting a release date
AI Brain
I tried Mind Maps in NotebookLM and it's my new favorite feature
Star Wars Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Earbids
Here’s your first hands-on look at the Star Wars: Grogu, Mandalorian, R2-D2, and Darth Vader earbuds
Open AI
The 'AI economy is currently a closed loop' - and that's probably why OpenAI, not Microsoft, invested a whopping $12bn in CoreWeave