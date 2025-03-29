NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #658)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #657).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #658) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MEAN

EAGLE

STANDARD

SPOKES

GENTLE

BIRDIE

YANKEES

PAR

CRAFTS

ARROWS

BOGEY

SHIELD

DOLLY

NORM

OLIVE BRANCH

KATE

NYT Connections today (game #658) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In the middle

In the middle GREEN: Details on a famous coat of arms

Details on a famous coat of arms BLUE: They might be spoken… or sung on stage

They might be spoken… or sung on stage PURPLE: (Blank) not a woman

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #658) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AVERAGE

GREEN: PICTURED ON THE U.S. GREAT SEAL

BLUE: PROPER NOUNS IN BROADWAY MUSICAL TITLES THAT ARE SPOKEN

PHRASES

PURPLE: __MAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #658) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #658, are…

YELLOW: AVERAGE MEAN, NORM, PAR, STANDARD

MEAN, NORM, PAR, STANDARD GREEN: PICTURED ON THE U.S. GREAT SEAL ARROWS, EAGLE, OLIVE BRANCH, SHIELD

ARROWS, EAGLE, OLIVE BRANCH, SHIELD BLUE: PROPER NOUNS IN BROADWAY MUSICAL TITLES THAT ARE SPOKEN

PHRASES BIRDIE, DOLLY, KATE, YANKEES

BIRDIE, DOLLY, KATE, YANKEES PURPLE: __MAN BOGEY, CRAFTS, GENTLE, SPOKES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

This was my worst Connections experience for about a year, as I crashed out without getting any correct groups.

Of course I tried EAGLE, BIRDIE, BOGEY, PAR as my first attempt and knew I was in trouble when this collection of golfing terms turned out blank. I'm sure I wasn’t the only person to make this error. Next, without any good reason, I put together NORM, DOLLY, KATE, and PAR thinking they were names.

Floundering to find a group I tried STANDARD, EAGLE, SHIELD and ARROWS thinking it had something to do with a medieval legion (can you tell I’m rewatching Game of Thrones?). Close by an OLIVE BRANCH away from saving my streak.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 29 March, game #657)

YELLOW: MATERIALS ASSOCIATED WITH FANCY DINING CHINA, CRYSTAL, LINEN, SILVER

CHINA, CRYSTAL, LINEN, SILVER GREEN: KINDS OF SHORTS BERMUDA, BIKE, BOXER, CARGO

BERMUDA, BIKE, BOXER, CARGO BLUE: NOUNS IN A FAMOUS PALINDROME CANAL, MAN, PANAMA, PLAN

CANAL, MAN, PANAMA, PLAN PURPLE: MOVIES FROM 1985 BRAZIL, CLUE, COMMANDO, WITNESS