NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #657)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #657) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SILVER

BIKE

BOXER

PANAMA

BERMUDA

CLUE

MAN

COMMANDO

CRYSTAL

BRAZIL

WITNESS

CHINA

PLAN

CARGO

LINEN

CANAL

NYT Connections today (game #657) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Upper class table setting

Upper class table setting GREEN: Varieties of summer clothing

Varieties of summer clothing BLUE: A legendary play on words

A legendary play on words PURPLE: Big screen hits of the 1980s

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #657) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MATERIALS ASSOCIATED WITH FANCY DINING

GREEN: KINDS OF SHORTS

BLUE: NOUNS IN A FAMOUS PALINDROME

PURPLE: MOVIES FROM 1985

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #657) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #657, are…

YELLOW: MATERIALS ASSOCIATED WITH FANCY DINING CHINA, CRYSTAL, LINEN, SILVER

CHINA, CRYSTAL, LINEN, SILVER GREEN: KINDS OF SHORTS BERMUDA, BIKE, BOXER, CARGO

BERMUDA, BIKE, BOXER, CARGO BLUE: NOUNS IN A FAMOUS PALINDROME CANAL, MAN, PANAMA, PLAN

CANAL, MAN, PANAMA, PLAN PURPLE: MOVIES FROM 1985 BRAZIL, CLUE, COMMANDO, WITNESS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I muddled through today with just one mistake. That came when I put LINEN instead of CARGO (which I consider a full leg-length garment) in KINDS OF SHORTS.

The rest I got away with despite not really knowing what I was doing — CHINA, CRYSTAL, LINEN, and SILVER as they were all expensive materials; CANAL, MAN, PANAMA, and PLAN because they all had “an” in them.

The famous palindrome in question ( a man, a plan, a canal — Panama!) was coined in a 1948 edition of Notes & Queries magazine, although that is under dispute as some Googling reveals.

In the 1980s other items were added by wordsmiths, including a cat, a ham, a yak, a yam and a hat. Next, a computer programmer came up with a version with 243 words. But then, putting the seal on any future revisions, computer scientist Peter Norvig created his definitive 2,473 word Panama palindrome. I can only imagine the crushing sense of disappointment when he went over 2,002 words.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

