NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #391)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #390).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Power plants

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • TINY
  • GEESE
  • HANGS
  • SPORTS
  • STAR
  • SNOT

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: top, 3rd column

Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #391) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 391 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #391, are…

  • NUTS
  • TOFU
  • SEITAN
  • TEMPEH
  • BEANS
  • SEEDS
  • YEAST
  • SPANGRAM: VEGAN PROTEINS
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

A wonderful search full of lovely VEGAN PROTEINS. Something that will come as a surprise to many, who wouldn’t consider not eating meat due to the perceived lack of protein. In truth there are plenty of alternatives.

Question: How do you know when someone is a vegan? Answer: They’ll tell you.

Everyone has different dietary requirements, but there is something about being a vegan that means you have to let people know within a minute of meeting them regardless of your vicinity to food, but just in case they pull a pork chop out of their pockets or start espousing the brilliance of WingStop.

I say this as a former full-time vegan and now part-time vegan (cheese is my weakness). I prefer vegan food, but will eat the occasional sausage or tin of tuna – a position which seems to annoy both vegans and non-vegans. Maybe I should keep quiet about it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 28 March, game #390)

  • THINKER
  • VISIONARY
  • SAGE
  • ELDER
  • PHILOSOPHER
  • SPANGRAM: GUIDING LIGHT

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

