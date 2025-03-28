NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #391)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #390).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Power plants

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TINY

GEESE

HANGS

SPORTS

STAR

SNOT

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #391) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #391) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #391, are…

NUTS

TOFU

SEITAN

TEMPEH

BEANS

SEEDS

YEAST

SPANGRAM: VEGAN PROTEINS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A wonderful search full of lovely VEGAN PROTEINS. Something that will come as a surprise to many, who wouldn’t consider not eating meat due to the perceived lack of protein. In truth there are plenty of alternatives.

Question: How do you know when someone is a vegan? Answer: They’ll tell you.

Everyone has different dietary requirements, but there is something about being a vegan that means you have to let people know within a minute of meeting them regardless of your vicinity to food, but just in case they pull a pork chop out of their pockets or start espousing the brilliance of WingStop.

I say this as a former full-time vegan and now part-time vegan (cheese is my weakness). I prefer vegan food, but will eat the occasional sausage or tin of tuna – a position which seems to annoy both vegans and non-vegans. Maybe I should keep quiet about it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

