NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #390)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 27 (game #389).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #390) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Wise ones

NYT Strands today (game #390) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RINGED

SIDE

GUISE

DIRE

PRIDE

SHED

NYT Strands today (game #390) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #390) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #390) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #390, are…

THINKER

VISIONARY

SAGE

ELDER

PHILOSOPHER

SPANGRAM: GUIDING LIGHT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A nice bunch of words today that were easy to spot and didn’t present me with any spelling difficulties – although I probably would have put a double L in PHILOSOPHER if left to my own devices.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Becoming wise with age is all very well, but growing older does not necessarily mean that you are bestowed with wisdom, dispensing SAGE thoughts about humanity and the future dilemmas of civilization.

Usually, in my experience, it just means you have some interesting advice on how to get from one place to another and save money using some coupons. "Never pay full price," an elderly taxi driver told me the other day. “It’s always cheaper somewhere.” Wise words.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 27 March, game #389)

DODGER

PIRATE

BRAVE

MARLIN

GIANT

BREWER

SPANGRAM: NATIONAL LEAGUE