NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #656)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #656) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHUCK

MONTY

BRACKET

CITY

SKIRT

PITCH

FLANK

BADGE

STUDY

SASH

SLING

BOOKEND

SURROUND

BINGO

BERET

PELT

NYT Connections today (game #656) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fling something

GREEN: Left and right

BLUE: "Do a good turn daily"

PURPLE: Add a roomy word that rhymes with "wall"

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #656) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HURL

GREEN: BE ON BOTH SIDES OF

BLUE: PARTS OF A CLASSIC GIRL SCOUT UNIFORM

PURPLE: __HALL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #656) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #656, are…

YELLOW: HURL CHUCK, PELT, PITCH, SLING

GREEN: BE ON BOTH SIDES OF BOOKEND, BRACKET, FLANK, SURROUND

BLUE: PARTS OF A CLASSIC GIRL SCOUT UNIFORM BADGE, BERET, SASH, SKIRT

BADGE, BERET, SASH, SKIRT PURPLE: __HALL BINGO, CITY, MONTY, STUDY

My rating: Moderate

My score: 2 mistakes

I got the yellow and green groups mixed up today after convincing myself that the words had something to do with medieval battles — I was thinking PITCH being poured through castle devil holes and soldiers being PELTed with arrows with their army SURROUNDed.

After getting “one away” after my second failed guess, I finally saw the light and a far more straightforward group of throwing words.

I was convinced that the link between BINGO, CITY and STUDY was __ HALL, but took a chance on MONTY — although I should have got it as the Monty Hall Problem, a brain teaser named after the TV legend, was a dumbfounding Connections category back in January (car, goat, door, host).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 27 March, game #655)

YELLOW: AFFECT MOVE, REACH, SWAY, TOUCH

GREEN: YOU GOT IT! BINGO, CORRECT, DING, RIGHT

BLUE: SLANG FOR MONEY CHANGE, GREEN, PAPER, SCRATCH

CHANGE, GREEN, PAPER, SCRATCH PURPLE: OBJECTS WITH THE PREFIX "MICRO-" CHIP, PHONE, SCOPE, WAVE