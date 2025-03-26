NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 27 (game #655)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #654).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #655) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PHONE

SWAY

SCRATCH

WAVE

RIGHT

CHIP

PAPER

DING

CORRECT

SCOPE

TOUCH

GREEN

MOVE

BINGO

CHANGE

REACH

NYT Connections today (game #655) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Get through to someone

Get through to someone GREEN: Affirmative

Affirmative BLUE: Cash talk

Cash talk PURPLE: Begin with a word that reduces things

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #655) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AFFECT

GREEN: YOU GOT IT!

BLUE: SLANG FOR MONEY

PURPLE: OBJECTS WITH THE PREFIX "MICRO-"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #655) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #655, are…

YELLOW: AFFECT MOVE, REACH, SWAY, TOUCH

MOVE, REACH, SWAY, TOUCH GREEN: YOU GOT IT! BINGO, CORRECT, DING, RIGHT

BINGO, CORRECT, DING, RIGHT BLUE: SLANG FOR MONEY CHANGE, GREEN, PAPER, SCRATCH

CHANGE, GREEN, PAPER, SCRATCH PURPLE: OBJECTS WITH THE PREFIX "MICRO-" CHIP, PHONE, SCOPE, WAVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I crashed out today after finally only getting the yellow group following a series of failed guesses.

First I thought we were looking for words that describe minor car accidents — SCRATCH, DING, CHIP, TOUCH. I know “touch” may sound extreme, but my car door recently touched another car door in a parking lot and it escalated very rapidly.

After exhausting that possibility I thought “things you do with your hands” made sense, so I grouped together touch, REACH, scratch, and WAVE, again getting the dreaded “groups of four” warning.

My last failed mission was “_card” with GREEN, PHONE, BINGO and scratch all making sense to me.

Had I survived, the blue group would have gone over my head, but I think I would have got OBJECTS WITH THE PREFIX “MICRO” eventually.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

