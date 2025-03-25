NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #654)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #653).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #654) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PINOT

CARD

SHOT

GLASS

ROSE

QUARTZ

DRIVE

THRUST

CLOUD

BOUNCE

PLATE

DISK

NAPKIN

FLEW

GALLEON

FORK

NYT Connections today (game #654) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Formal dining

Formal dining GREEN: Greater

Greater BLUE: Backed up

Backed up PURPLE: Measurements with added element

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #654) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A TABLE SETTING

GREEN: INCREASED, WITH "UP"

BLUE: KINDS OF DIGITAL STORAGE

PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME PLUS LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #654) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #654, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A TABLE SETTING FORK, GLASS, NAPKIN, PLATE

FORK, GLASS, NAPKIN, PLATE GREEN: INCREASED, WITH "UP" FLEW, ROSE, SHOT, THRUST

FLEW, ROSE, SHOT, THRUST BLUE: KINDS OF DIGITAL STORAGE CARD, CLOUD, DISK, DRIVE

CARD, CLOUD, DISK, DRIVE PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME PLUS LETTER BOUNCE, GALLEON, PINOT, QUARTZ

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Initially I thought there was a silent letter category today and put QUARTZ, which on reflection makes no sense, with FLEW, PINOT, ROSE.

Then I saw KINDS OF DIGITAL STORAGE.

CLOUD storage once seemed incredibly hard to explain – my photos are kept where? In a cloud? Now it seems strange that we once stored things on a CARD.

Next, I got INCREASED WITH “UP” and was utterly blind to UNITS OF VOLUME PLUS LETTER – a classic Connections group that rewards people who can spot patterns in words and will confound people like myself who can look at the word BOUNCE for a lifetime without considering that it could also be ounce with an added B.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

