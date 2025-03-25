NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #387).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In the circle of life

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ZANY

TINGLE

GROT

TONE

BARE

WAGON

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #388) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #388, are…

ZEBRA

MEERKAT

WARTHOG

HYENA

ELEPHANT

HORNBILL

SPANGRAM: LION KING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Even though it was pretty obvious that today’s Strands was for The LION KING, I still snagged Lion as a hint word – not that any hints were needed in a straightforward word search.

I’d wager that ZEBRA was almost everyone’s first word, not that they feature much in the story, acting as extras and the butt of a couple of jokes.

Although it’s about the animal kingdom, including a flatulent WARTHOG, this classic tale of sibling rivalry is very Shakespearian. Indeed, screenwriter Irene Mecchi said that the idea for the movie was pitched to her as Bamblet – Hamlet set in the jungle with a bit of Bambi thrown in. Well, I suppose it's better than Disney's idea for a love story set in a farmyard – Rameo and Eweliet anyone?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

