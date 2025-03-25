NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #387).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… In the circle of life

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • ZANY
  • TINGLE
  • GROT
  • TONE
  • BARE
  • WAGON

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #388) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 5th row

Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #388) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 388 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #388, are…

  • ZEBRA
  • MEERKAT
  • WARTHOG
  • HYENA
  • ELEPHANT
  • HORNBILL
  • SPANGRAM: LION KING
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: 1 hint

Even though it was pretty obvious that today’s Strands was for The LION KING, I still snagged Lion as a hint word – not that any hints were needed in a straightforward word search.

I’d wager that ZEBRA was almost everyone’s first word, not that they feature much in the story, acting as extras and the butt of a couple of jokes.

Although it’s about the animal kingdom, including a flatulent WARTHOG, this classic tale of sibling rivalry is very Shakespearian. Indeed, screenwriter Irene Mecchi said that the idea for the movie was pitched to her as Bamblet – Hamlet set in the jungle with a bit of Bambi thrown in. Well, I suppose it's better than Disney's idea for a love story set in a farmyard – Rameo and Eweliet anyone?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 25 March, game #387)

  • SLIDERS
  • POPPERS
  • WINGS
  • FONDUE
  • NACHOS
  • CALAMARI
  • SPANGRAM: APPETIZER

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

