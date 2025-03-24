NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #387)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #387) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… For starters

NYT Strands today (game #387) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PROP

SAME

SAWING

CHOP

CHAP

POEM

NYT Strands today (game #387) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #387) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #387) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #387, are…

SLIDERS

POPPERS

WINGS

FONDUE

NACHOS

CALAMARI

SPANGRAM: APPETIZER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The WINGS phenomenon is fascinating. Once the part of a chicken no one wanted to eat, they are now so popular that there’s a few weeks every year where people panic on social media over a shortage when the supermarket shelves are temporarily bare and word spreads that Domino's is running short.

It’s no wonder there are supply fluctuations. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans consumed 1.5 billion chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend this year – that’s up 20 million on the previous year.

How are there enough birds to cope?

That said, although there are no chains exclusively selling squid – Squid Stop, anyone? – it’s amazing that there’s enough of them caught to cope with the demand for CALAMARI, truly the king APPETIZERs.

Although quality can vary between sublime and rubber band, I can’t look anywhere else if ever I see them on a menu.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 24 March, game #386)

EAGLES

KISS

RUSH

GENESIS

JOURNEY

HEART

BLONDIE

SPANGRAM: ROCK BAND