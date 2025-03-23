NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385).

NYT Strands today (game #386) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Yes, Queen …

NYT Strands today (game #386) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THINK

DOLE

HUGE

CAGE

HACK

BANNED

NYT Strands today (game #386) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #386) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #386) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #386, are…

EAGLES

KISS

RUSH

GENESIS

JOURNEY

HEART

BLONDIE

SPANGRAM: ROCK BAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

In my past life as a music journalist I was paid to be a music snob. It’s not really a job that exists anymore, outside of Rolling Stone and a couple of niche magazines, as music publications and websites have discovered that you don’t have to pay people to be a music snob – they’ll do it for free.

Alas, despite no longer being paid to be one, I can’t help but deploy the arbitrary science of snobbery and still divide artists into two camps – cool and not cool.

From this list only BLONDIE make the cut, with EAGLES wavering between the two, but that’s just me – you might think top golfer Gene Simmons of KISS is cool or perhaps you’ve never stopped believing in JOURNEY (the puzzle compilers at NYT certainly haven’t).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 23 March, game #385)

DARN

KNIT

CROCHET

EMBROIDER

MEND

BASTE

PATCH

SPANGRAM: NEEDLEWORK