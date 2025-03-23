Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1155) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1155) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1155) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1155) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1155) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• F

• S

• R

• S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1155) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1155 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1155, are…

  • FLOUT
  • SMASH
  • RAZOR
  • SMALL

Down to the wire today, as I struggled to get RAZOR before the final guess. In the end there was no other possible word, but I’m never confident using a rare letter.

Before my struggles, I made a great start with SMALL and SMASH but got unlucky guessing clout instead of FLOUT.

A close shave.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1155) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1155 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1155, are…

  • RAPID
  • CYNIC
  • FLOAT
  • DAILY

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1154, Sunday 23 March: ALLEY, GAMUT, GEESE, RADII
  • Quordle #1153, Saturday 22 March: PICKY, BRACE, BOOZE, SURLY
  • Quordle #1152, Friday 21 March: DITTY, VALOR, TOWER, AMISS
  • Quordle #1151, Thursday 20 March: RIPER, STILL, WAFER, NOTCH
  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
  • Quordle #1147, Sunday 16 March: INPUT, RUMBA, ELUDE, BLANK
  • Quordle #1146, Saturday 15 March: SPEED, CLASH, RISKY, GRATE
  • Quordle #1145, Friday 14 March: BELIE, SPEAR, GROWL, ADOBE
  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
  • Quordle #1142, Tuesday 11 March: LINGO, JUICE, SHARP, REVEL
  • Quordle #1141, Monday 10 March: AVAIL, THESE, TITAN, GAUGE
  • Quordle #1140, Sunday 9 March: SKILL, IDEAL, WHERE, REHAB
  • Quordle #1139, Saturday 8 March: WATCH, LAPSE, WREST, HEFTY
  • Quordle #1138, Friday 7 March: GLEAN, SHINY, DECRY, MANGA
  • Quordle #1137, Thursday 6 March: TRICE, EIGHT, BELCH, RIPER
  • Quordle #1136, Wednesday 5 March: PLEAD, TWANG, MAJOR, RISKY
  • Quordle #1135, Tuesday 4 March: FLOWN, ETUDE, TOPAZ, JOKER
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #1153)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #1148)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #1152)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #1151)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #1142)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #1153)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384)
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)
More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
The Mail app running on iOS, with categories shown on-screen.

How to turn off Mail categories on iPhone, or customize them to your needs
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Micron SOCAMM memory module
World's biggest RAM vendors develop superior memory form factor exclusively for Nvidia, sorry Intel and AMD
Asus Vivobook 18
The Asus Vivobook 18 is the only affordable 18-inch laptop right now, and it comes with a powerful CPU no other laptop has
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight – everything we know so far about HBO's Game of Thrones prequel
Vinpower iXFlash and iXFlash Cube
This tiny 2TB USB Flash drive can both charge and backup your iPhone at the same time
Compal Adapt X modular laptop
One of the largest laptop manufacturers releases concept pictures of Adapt X, a modular laptop in the same vein as Framework
Anycubic foldable portable 3D printer
Anycubic may launch this gorgeous foldable portable 3D printer any day soon, and I can't wait to try it out
HP Fury G1i 18&quot;
'2-inches gets you 30% more screen': HP is pitching 18-inch laptop as the best new thing in tech