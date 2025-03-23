NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651).

NYT Connections today (game #652) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MATURE

EARTH

UNIFORM

RANK

LEVEL

RIPE

PHOTOSHOP

EVERYONE

HENHOUSE

STABLE

TEEN

ONION

FOUL

ADULTS ONLY

CONSTANT

SOUR

NYT Connections today (game #652) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: It’s off

It’s off GREEN: Stays the same

Stays the same BLUE: Who can play

Who can play PURPLE: The common word is a synonym for sheets

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #652) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BAD-SMELLING

GREEN: UNFLUCTUATING

BLUE: WHO VIDEO GAMES ARE FOR, PER ESRB RATINGS

PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #652) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #652, are…

YELLOW: BAD-SMELLING FOUL, RANK, RIPE, SOUR

FOUL, RANK, RIPE, SOUR GREEN: UNFLUCTUATING CONSTANT, LEVEL, STABLE, UNIFORM

CONSTANT, LEVEL, STABLE, UNIFORM BLUE: WHO VIDEO GAMES ARE FOR, PER ESRB RATINGS ADULTS ONLY, EVERYONE, MATURE, TEEN

ADULTS ONLY, EVERYONE, MATURE, TEEN PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS EARTH, HENHOUSE, ONION, PHOTOSHOP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I used up a Mistake today thinking MATURE, RIPE, SOUR, RANK described the shelf life of cheese, but I wasn’t far away from BAD-SMELLING – which, in the case of some cheeses, can be a good thing.

Next I thought that CONSTANT was the start of a group dealing with temperature before seeing the obvious link of UNFLUCTUATING. I dream of being unfluctuating.

Finally, there was a classic Connections joke in the final group, with HENHOUSE being one of the THINGS WITH LAYERS. If only I was sharp enough to see it before the end. The flaw of Connections is that you don’t need to ever get this final group, but for me at least that’s a constant blessing.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

