NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #651)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #650).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #651) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 651 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • SMART
  • AIRPLANE
  • BACK
  • POCKET
  • GRAB
  • BUTTONS
  • STOP
  • FLY
  • FAIRY
  • ENTRANCE
  • BLACK
  • RIVET
  • MACK
  • WRIST
  • ABSORB
  • HOSPITAL

NYT Connections today (game #651) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Under a spell
  • GREEN: They help you fly but have another meaning too 
  • BLUE: You tell time with these
  • PURPLE: Clapping game lyrics

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #651) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: CAPTIVATE 
  • GREEN: THINGS WITH WINGS 
  • BLUE: WORDS THAT MODIFY "WATCH" 
  • PURPLE: WORDS REPEATED IN "MISS MARY MACK" 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #651) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 651 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #651, are…

  • YELLOW: CAPTIVATE ABSORB, ENTRANCE, GRAB, RIVET
  • GREEN: THINGS WITH WINGS AIRPLANE, FAIRY, FLY, HOSPITAL
  • BLUE: WORDS THAT MODIFY "WATCH" POCKET, SMART, STOP, WRIST
  • PURPLE: WORDS REPEATED IN "MISS MARY MACK" BACK, BLACK, BUTTONS, MACK
  • My rating: Hard
  • My score: 2 mistakes

A day of double meanings. I was so locked on ENTRANCE being an opening to something that it didn’t occur to me that we were looking for the other definition, so I wasted a couple of mistakes trying to link it with FLY and BUTTONS. When that didn’t work I convinced myself we were looking for fasteners, so FLY again, BUTTONS, RIVET and in a trance of confusion MACK.

It had all started so well too. The second I saw SMART and WRIST I thought “watch”, although if we were playing a Jeopardy! version of Connections I would never have answered WORDS THAT MODIFY “WATCH”.

According to Wikipedia, Miss Mary Mack is the world’s best known clapping song, but I’ve never heard of it. Reading the rest of the lyrics, apparently Mary also enjoyed smoking her father’s pipe – and she was no doubt friends with a goose who drank wine and a monkey who chewed tobacco on the streetcar line.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 22 March, game #650)

  • YELLOW: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS TAMBOURINE, THEREMIN, TIMPANI, TROMBONE
  • GREEN: KNICKKNACK TCHOTCHKE, THINGAMAJIG, TRIFLE, TRINKET
  • BLUE: WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE" TRIANGLE, TRIDENT, TRILLION, TRILOBITE
  • PURPLE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH "T" + LETTER TELEVISION, TOUCHDOWN, TRADEMARK, TUBERCULOSIS

