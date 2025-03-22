NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #385)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #385) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In stitches

NYT Strands today (game #385) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CONE

TONER

PLAID

LINE

BIND

BEAST

NYT Strands today (game #385) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #385) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #385) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #385, are…

DARN

KNIT

CROCHET

EMBROIDER

MEND

BASTE

PATCH

SPANGRAM: NEEDLEWORK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

A relatively straightforward puzzle today that was easy to KNIT together and without any crazy words or strange patterns to tap out.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Being good at NEEDLEWORK is an incredibly useful thing to be. It can save money if you DARN socks or PATCH up clothes, it can bring you a sense of purpose and mindfulness. As someone with terrible hand co-ordination and patience I know I couldn’t do it, but I admire people who can.

My auntie spends her evenings knitting woolen animals as she watches the TV, part of a program that sends toys to children in Ukraine. As an individual she can do nothing to stop the conflict, but one woolly bunny at a time she feels she’s doing something to help.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 22 March, game #384)

CHUCKLE

HOWL

SHRIEK

GIGGLE

CACKLE

ROAR

LAUGH

SPANGRAM: CRACKING UP