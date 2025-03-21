NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A good roast

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PLUG

GLUE

LINE

KICK

CROW

KING

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #384) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #384, are…

CHUCKLE

HOWL

SHRIEK

GIGGLE

CACKLE

ROAR

LAUGH

SPANGRAM: CRACKING UP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Okay, I’ll confess. After seeing the theme “A good roast” I spent a couple of minutes hunting for chicken, pork, lamb and potatoes.

Instead, we were looking for an entirely different type of roast and the many reactions to a well-told put-down. It’s a shame they didn’t find room for my two favorite laughter synonyms – guffaw, which is something a flamboyant person would do, and titter, which is something an introverted person might do.

The hardest I have ever laughed at a comedy show is at a comedian whose entire act was pointing at images of owls with a stick. I think this possibly says a great deal about me and why I don’t get out much.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 21 March, game #383)

STUFFED

MOUSSAKA

PARMIGIANA

RATATOUILLE

SPANGRAM: EGGPLANT DISH