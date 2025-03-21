NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… A good roast

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • PLUG
  • GLUE
  • LINE
  • KICK
  • CROW
  • KING

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #384) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: bottom, 3rd column

Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #384) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 384 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #384, are…

  • CHUCKLE
  • HOWL
  • SHRIEK
  • GIGGLE
  • CACKLE
  • ROAR
  • LAUGH
  • SPANGRAM: CRACKING UP
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 hints

Okay, I’ll confess. After seeing the theme “A good roast” I spent a couple of minutes hunting for chicken, pork, lamb and potatoes.

Instead, we were looking for an entirely different type of roast and the many reactions to a well-told put-down. It’s a shame they didn’t find room for my two favorite laughter synonyms – guffaw, which is something a flamboyant person would do, and titter, which is something an introverted person might do.

The hardest I have ever laughed at a comedy show is at a comedian whose entire act was pointing at images of owls with a stick. I think this possibly says a great deal about me and why I don’t get out much.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 21 March, game #383)

  • STUFFED
  • MOUSSAKA
  • PARMIGIANA
  • RATATOUILLE
  • SPANGRAM: EGGPLANT DISH

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

