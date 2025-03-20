NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ode to the aubergine

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAME

TILL

APRIL

GEAR

GAIN

DIES

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #383) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #383, are…

STUFFED

MOUSSAKA

PARMIGIANA

RATATOUILLE

SPANGRAM: EGGPLANT DISH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Although initially confused by today’s theme (is there a song called Ode to the aubergine?) I quickly saw the Spangram EGGPLANT DISH in the puzzle and found the vital words with little difficulty.

Well, apart from – even with help – struggling to spell RATATOUILLE, MOUSSAKA and PARMIGIANA.

Far harder today was finding some Hint words.

My favorite eggplant dish didn’t make the cut, but then perhaps Baba Ganoush (a fun thing to say instead of a swearword) being a dip doesn’t qualify as a dish.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

