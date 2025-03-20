NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ode to the aubergine

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • SAME
  • TILL
  • APRIL
  • GEAR
  • GAIN
  • DIES

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #383) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: top, 4th column

Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #383) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 383 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #383, are…

  • STUFFED
  • MOUSSAKA
  • PARMIGIANA
  • RATATOUILLE
  • SPANGRAM: EGGPLANT DISH
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

Although initially confused by today’s theme (is there a song called Ode to the aubergine?) I quickly saw the Spangram EGGPLANT DISH in the puzzle and found the vital words with little difficulty.

Well, apart from – even with help – struggling to spell RATATOUILLE, MOUSSAKA and PARMIGIANA.

Far harder today was finding some Hint words.

My favorite eggplant dish didn’t make the cut, but then perhaps Baba Ganoush (a fun thing to say instead of a swearword) being a dip doesn’t qualify as a dish.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 20 March, game #382)

  • FLAMINGO
  • STORK
  • BITTERN
  • IBIS
  • EGRET
  • SPOONBILL
  • SPANGRAM: WADING BIRD

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #379)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #380)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 3 (game #337)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 4 (game #338)
Latest in Websites & Apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #1151)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)
Latest in News
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
A image of Saros character Arjun
Housemarque’s boss is surprisingly positive about Sony’s acquisition – and it’s good news for Saros
Oura Ring 4
One of Apple's top health execs is ditching the company for Oura, and I've never been more convinced smart rings are the future
More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #1151)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020.
The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus on a desk showing the rear of the device from above
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could be a powerful iPad Air rival, based on the latest specs rumors
Trojan
WhatsApp patches security flaw which let hackers install spyware
God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set.
The God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set features 13 discs and 150 remastered songs
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
A image of Saros character Arjun
Housemarque’s boss is surprisingly positive about Sony’s acquisition – and it’s good news for Saros
Oura Ring 4
One of Apple's top health execs is ditching the company for Oura, and I've never been more convinced smart rings are the future
The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever