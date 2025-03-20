NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #648).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #649) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMPASS

ICON

SOAP

WORLD

LEGEND

EXAM

STENCIL

CHART

SCENE

RULER

MITZVAH

CIRCLE

GREAT

SPHERE

LION

T-SQUARE

NYT Connections today (game #649) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A person’s environment

A person’s environment GREEN: Notable

Notable BLUE: Building plans

Building plans PURPLE: The word that connects them rhymes with “car”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #649) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MILIEU

GREEN: LUMINARY

BLUE: ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING TOOLS

PURPLE: __BAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #649) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #649, are…

YELLOW: MILIEU CIRCLE, SCENE, SPHERE, WORLD

CIRCLE, SCENE, SPHERE, WORLD GREEN: LUMINARY GREAT, ICON, LEGEND, LION

GREAT, ICON, LEGEND, LION BLUE: ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING TOOLS COMPASS, RULER, STENCIL, T-SQUARE

COMPASS, RULER, STENCIL, T-SQUARE PURPLE: __BAR CHART, EXAM, MITZVAH, SOAP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

A very rare Connections where I saw the Purple group well before the end. MITZVAH was the biggest clue but I still used up a Mistake. I knew the common thread was the word __BAR but stupidly I included LION as there is a UK candy called Lion Bar and I thought maybe it was a worldwide thing. This daft decision aside, I'm pleased to have completed today’s puzzle.

I almost included CIRCLE among the ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING TOOLS before remembering it’s the same thing as a COMPASS.

In another rarity I didn’t get the Yellow group at all, seeing LUMINARY first – including LION was a stretch, but I didn’t see any alternatives.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

