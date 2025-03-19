NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #648)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wedneday, March 19 (game #647).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #648) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 648 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • GENIE
  • BUNGEE
  • STRAIT
  • VOCAL
  • SHIP
  • EXTENSION
  • DIRECT
  • MESSAGE
  • LOUD
  • SOUND
  • SPINAL
  • CHANNEL
  • UMBILICAL
  • BAY
  • LIGHTNING
  • FRANK

NYT Connections today (game #648) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Confident speaker 
  • GREEN: Ocean geography 
  • BLUE: Common thread rhymes with “lord”
  • PURPLE: Found inside

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #648) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: OUTSPOKEN 
  • GREEN: BODIES OF WATER 
  • BLUE: KINDS OF CORDS 
  • PURPLE: THINGS IN BOTTLES 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #648) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 648 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #648, are…

  • YELLOW: OUTSPOKEN DIRECT, FRANK, LOUD, VOCAL
  • GREEN: BODIES OF WATER BAY, CHANNEL, SOUND, STRAIT
  • BLUE: KINDS OF CORDS BUNGEE, EXTENSION, SPINAL, UMBILICAL
  • PURPLE: THINGS IN BOTTLES GENIE, LIGHTNING, MESSAGE, SHIP
  • My rating: Difficult
  • My score: 3 mistakes

I used up three Mistakes today by convincing myself that VOCAL belonged in KINDS OF CORDS, trying every combination and getting “one away” each time before giving up and dropping it.

All part of the fun of Connections and hopefully I wasn’t the only person who fell for this trap.

This little niggle out of the way, the rest of the groups fell together easily. I might have even have gotten THINGS IN BOTTLES if I hadn’t completed OUTSPOKEN ahead of it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 19 March, game #647)

  • YELLOW: SIGNIFY CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL
  • GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH
  • BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER
  • PURPLE: À/ A LA __ CARTE, KING, MODE, PLANCHA

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

