NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #648)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wedneday, March 19 (game #647).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #648) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GENIE

BUNGEE

STRAIT

VOCAL

SHIP

EXTENSION

DIRECT

MESSAGE

LOUD

SOUND

SPINAL

CHANNEL

UMBILICAL

BAY

LIGHTNING

FRANK

NYT Connections today (game #648) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Confident speaker

Confident speaker GREEN: Ocean geography

Ocean geography BLUE: Common thread rhymes with “lord”

Common thread rhymes with “lord” PURPLE: Found inside

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #648) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OUTSPOKEN

GREEN: BODIES OF WATER

BLUE: KINDS OF CORDS

PURPLE: THINGS IN BOTTLES

NYT Connections today (game #648) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #648, are…

YELLOW: OUTSPOKEN DIRECT, FRANK, LOUD, VOCAL

DIRECT, FRANK, LOUD, VOCAL GREEN: BODIES OF WATER BAY, CHANNEL, SOUND, STRAIT

BAY, CHANNEL, SOUND, STRAIT BLUE: KINDS OF CORDS BUNGEE, EXTENSION, SPINAL, UMBILICAL

BUNGEE, EXTENSION, SPINAL, UMBILICAL PURPLE: THINGS IN BOTTLES GENIE, LIGHTNING, MESSAGE, SHIP

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: 3 mistakes

I used up three Mistakes today by convincing myself that VOCAL belonged in KINDS OF CORDS, trying every combination and getting “one away” each time before giving up and dropping it.

All part of the fun of Connections and hopefully I wasn’t the only person who fell for this trap.

This little niggle out of the way, the rest of the groups fell together easily. I might have even have gotten THINGS IN BOTTLES if I hadn’t completed OUTSPOKEN ahead of it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 19 March, game #647)

YELLOW: SIGNIFY CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL

CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH

BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER

DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER PURPLE: À/ A LA __ CARTE, KING, MODE, PLANCHA