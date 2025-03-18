NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #647)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646).

NYT Connections today (game #647) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MEAN

KING

EXPRESS

SHOULDER

BACK

MEDIAN

CARTE

SPELL

DIVIDER

EXTENSIONS

MODE

REFRESH

PLANCHA

LANE

FORWARD

CONVEY

NYT Connections today (game #647) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Indicate

Indicate GREEN: Seen when surfing

Seen when surfing BLUE: Highway elements

Highway elements PURPLE: Sounds French and fancy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #647) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SIGNIFY

GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS

BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD

PURPLE: À/ A LA __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #647) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #647, are…

YELLOW: SIGNIFY CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL

CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH

BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER

DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER PURPLE: À/ A LA __ CARTE, KING, MODE, PLANCHA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I immediately thought that BACK, FORWARD and REFRESH were something to do with the internet, but it didn’t occur to me that they were WEB BROWSER BUTTONS until I’d gone down a blind alley and included MODE.

SIGNIFY also seemed pretty tricky for a Yellow group; I got there, but only after a shuffle put the four words in a line.

I muddled through with PARTS OF A ROAD, too – a particularly difficult group as I’m used to thinking of the MEDIAN as the Central Reservation.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 18 March, game #646)

YELLOW: EXCEPTIONAL REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE

REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE GREEN: GERMAN WORDS ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST

ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST BLUE: PLURAL ANIMALS IDENTICAL TO THEIR SINGULAR FORMS DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID

DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID PURPLE: PLURAL WORDS THAT ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR SINGULAR

FORMS DICE, LICE, MICE, OXEN