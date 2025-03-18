NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #647)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #647) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • MEAN
  • KING
  • EXPRESS
  • SHOULDER
  • BACK
  • MEDIAN
  • CARTE
  • SPELL
  • DIVIDER
  • EXTENSIONS
  • MODE
  • REFRESH
  • PLANCHA
  • LANE
  • FORWARD
  • CONVEY

NYT Connections today (game #647) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Indicate
  • GREEN: Seen when surfing
  • BLUE: Highway elements 
  • PURPLE: Sounds French and fancy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #647) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: SIGNIFY 
  • GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS 
  • BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD 
  • PURPLE: À/ A LA __ 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #647) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #647, are…

  • YELLOW: SIGNIFY CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL
  • GREEN: WEB BROWSER BUTTONS BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH
  • BLUE: PARTS OF A ROAD DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER
  • PURPLE: À/ A LA __ CARTE, KING, MODE, PLANCHA
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 mistake

I immediately thought that BACK, FORWARD and REFRESH were something to do with the internet, but it didn’t occur to me that they were WEB BROWSER BUTTONS until I’d gone down a blind alley and included MODE.

SIGNIFY also seemed pretty tricky for a Yellow group; I got there, but only after a shuffle put the four words in a line.

I muddled through with PARTS OF A ROAD, too – a particularly difficult group as I’m used to thinking of the MEDIAN as the Central Reservation.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 18 March, game #646)

  • YELLOW: EXCEPTIONAL REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE
  • GREEN: GERMAN WORDS ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST
  • BLUE: PLURAL ANIMALS IDENTICAL TO THEIR SINGULAR FORMS DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID
  • PURPLE: PLURAL WORDS THAT ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR SINGULAR
  • FORMS DICE, LICE, MICE, OXEN

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

