NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #381) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Upright and grand

NYT Strands today (game #381) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GRITS

STEM

TIME

GRIME

FAST

STEEP

NYT Strands today (game #381) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #381) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #381) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #381, are…

COVER

FRAME

STRINGS

HAMMERS

PEDALS

KEYBOARD

SPANGRAM: PIANO PARTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I took a hint today to get me going. The “upright and grand” theme immediately made me think of pianos, but when I tapped out K-E-Y-S and it was only a Hint word I began to have my doubts.

Pianos always makes me think of British comedian Eric Morecambe, who had a great sketch where he played the piano for conductor André Previn. After Previn complained that he wasn’t playing the right notes, Morecambe responded: “I am playing all the right notes, but not necessarily in the right order.”

The only thing I can play on the piano (roughly in the right order) is Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode and trust me – after you’ve heard it once, that will be enough for you.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 18 March, game #380)

TOUCHY

GRUMPY

PEEVED

IRKED

SURLY

CRANKY

VEXED

SPANGRAM: CROSSWORD