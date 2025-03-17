NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #380)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #379).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #380) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Grrr

NYT Strands today (game #380) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOUTH

REED

ROVE

SCAR

SIRE

SANK

NYT Strands today (game #380) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #380) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #380) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #380, are…

TOUCHY

GRUMPY

PEEVED

IRKED

SURLY

CRANKY

VEXED

SPANGRAM: CROSSWORD

My rating: Easy

My score: Perfect

The words featured in today’s search perfectly sum up my feelings when I’m struggling with Strands.

Although not today, as I cheerfully breezed through the puzzle – with the only stumbling block being when I thought CROSS was one of the answers, before seeing it was the Spangram: CROSSWORD. Top punning.

I like to think of all of these words as being generational, with babies being VEXED by the complications of the world, children PEEVED by their parents’ invasions and teenagers SURLY without really knowing why before becoming TOUCHY if they’re misunderstood.

Then, as we age, there is the slow, almost inevitable progression from feeling IRKED, then GRUMPY, before the final era of Grrr – when your loved ones forgive you but your neighbors dislike you for being CRANKY.

It’s best to accept these emotions, but the more fleeting they are the better life is.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 17 March, game #379)

CROW

CHIPS

WELLS

BEDDING

BLUSHING

STRICKEN

SPANGRAM: SPOONERISMS