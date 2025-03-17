Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #1148).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1149) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1149) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1149) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1149) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1149) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• N

• T

• C

• S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1149) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1149 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1149, are…

  • NAVEL
  • TREAT
  • COPSE
  • SLINK

When I said yesterday that three of that game's answers would make good start words, I was totally wrong.

Most of my problems came from not using any words containing O or A, which left me with some tricky gaps.

SLINK and COPSE came easily, but I struggled to get TREAT and it took a great deal of gazing before I finally got NAVEL.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1149) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1149 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1149, are…

  • ILIAC
  • BLAST
  • SPLAT
  • DEBUG

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
  • Quordle #1147, Sunday 16 March: INPUT, RUMBA, ELUDE, BLANK
  • Quordle #1146, Saturday 15 March: SPEED, CLASH, RISKY, GRATE
  • Quordle #1145, Friday 14 March: BELIE, SPEAR, GROWL, ADOBE
  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
  • Quordle #1142, Tuesday 11 March: LINGO, JUICE, SHARP, REVEL
  • Quordle #1141, Monday 10 March: AVAIL, THESE, TITAN, GAUGE
  • Quordle #1140, Sunday 9 March: SKILL, IDEAL, WHERE, REHAB
  • Quordle #1139, Saturday 8 March: WATCH, LAPSE, WREST, HEFTY
  • Quordle #1138, Friday 7 March: GLEAN, SHINY, DECRY, MANGA
  • Quordle #1137, Thursday 6 March: TRICE, EIGHT, BELCH, RIPER
  • Quordle #1136, Wednesday 5 March: PLEAD, TWANG, MAJOR, RISKY
  • Quordle #1135, Tuesday 4 March: FLOWN, ETUDE, TOPAZ, JOKER
  • Quordle #1134, Monday 3 March: FRILL, KAYAK, REBAR, WORDY
  • Quordle #1133, Sunday 2 March: TUNIC, GLOSS, DEBUG, LARGE
  • Quordle #1132, Saturday 1 March: DENSE, BONEY, KITTY, SMEAR
  • Quordle #1131, Friday 28 February: PASTA, RAZOR, PLUMB, DROOL
  • Quordle #1130, Thursday 27 February: THIEF, CHAIR, ETHER, GRIME
  • Quordle #1129, Wednesday 26 February: LOVER, SPIED, VAPOR, METER
