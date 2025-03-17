NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #645).

NYT Connections today (game #646) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KINDER

DICE

SINGULAR

DIE

OXEN

SPECIAL

DEER

LICE

UNIQUE

SHEEP

SQUID

ANGST

MICE

WURST

REMARKABLE

SHRIMP

NYT Connections today (game #645) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: One of a kind

One of a kind GREEN: European language

European language BLUE: One sounds the same as some

One sounds the same as some PURPLE: Some sounds different to one

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #646) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXCEPTIONAL

GREEN: GERMAN WORDS

BLUE: PLURAL ANIMALS IDENTICAL TO THEIR SINGULAR FORMS

PURPLE: PLURAL WORDS THAT ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR SINGULAR FORMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #646) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #646, are…

YELLOW: EXCEPTIONAL REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE

REMARKABLE, SINGULAR, SPECIAL, UNIQUE GREEN: GERMAN WORDS ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST

ANGST, DIE, KINDER, WURST BLUE: PLURAL ANIMALS IDENTICAL TO THEIR SINGULAR FORMS DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID

DEER, SHEEP, SHRIMP, SQUID PURPLE: PLURAL WORDS THAT ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR SINGULAR

FORMS DICE, LICE, MICE, OXEN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Maddening is the only way to describe today’s Connections.

I roared through the yellow and green groups, at first thinking “this couldn’t be as straightforward as just being GERMAN WORDS could it”? EXCEPTIONAL was equally unchallenging. But then I hit the wall.

Before I finally realized the connections were plurals, I initially thought it must be something unique to the animals, so I put SHRIMP, SQUID, LICE and MICE together, thinking they all had flexible bodies or something. Yes, fair enough, I was reaching.

Then, when I realized it was about linguistics, I still didn’t fully get it and included LICE instead of DEER.

As infuriating as this was (I’d argue OXEN is not that different to Ox) I admire how SINGULAR and DIE (the singular of DICE) were also in the puzzle.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

