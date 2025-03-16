NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #645)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #645) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PICKUP

GARBAGE

ABANDON

FIBER

MAROON

FREEDOM

MC

STRAND

THREAD

MONSTER

SPONTANEITY

JACKSON

BEN FOLDS

STRING

UNRESTRAINT

DUMP

NYT Connections today (game #645) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Material

Material GREEN: Carefree words

Carefree words BLUE: Big wheels

Big wheels PURPLE: Music artists

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #645) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FILAMENT

GREEN: UNINHIBITEDNESS

BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS

PURPLE: BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #645) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #645, are…

YELLOW: FILAMENT FIBER, STRAND, STRING, THREAD

FIBER, STRAND, STRING, THREAD GREEN: UNINHIBITEDNESS ABANDON, FREEDOM, SPONTANEITY, UNRESTRAINT

ABANDON, FREEDOM, SPONTANEITY, UNRESTRAINT BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS DUMP, GARBAGE, MONSTER, PICKUP

DUMP, GARBAGE, MONSTER, PICKUP PURPLE: BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE BEN FOLDS, JACKSON, MAROON, MC

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Seeing the name BEN FOLDS in Connections was a nice buzz – a good human, excellent songwriter, and of course forever associated with the number five, making BANDS MINUS THE NUMBER FIVE the most gettable purple group (for me at least) for a month. JACKSON and MAROON were also easy to find, but I took a guess on MC before remembering that they’re a heavy rock band.

Here’s a good game to play if you’re bored and with a friend – take it in turns to name artists with numbers in their names and see how far you can count. If you forget 15 and 18 you should be able to get to Matchbox 20.

Meanwhile, seeing MONSTER and PICKUP in close proximity made the Green group equally easy and it probably says a lot about my own lack of SPONTANEITY that I got UNINHIBITEDNESS last.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 16 March, game #644)

YELLOW: BUNCH CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP

CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP GREEN: ENDING WITH SILENT "T" BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT

BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT BLUE: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC

MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC PURPLE: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS DRACONIAN, HYDRANT, LEONARDO, LIBRARY