NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)

NYT Connections today (game #644) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MONSTER

TAROT

LIBRARY

GROUP

DRACONIAN

DEBUT

CONSTELLATION

ZODIAC

COLLECTION

SEVEN

BALLET

HYDRANT

LEONARDO

CLUSTER

PSYCHO

RAPPORT

NYT Connections today (game #644) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Gathered together

Gathered together GREEN: Can’t hear the last letter

Can’t hear the last letter BLUE: Murderers

Murderers PURPLE: Written in the stars

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #644) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BUNCH

GREEN: ENDING WITH SILENT "T"

BLUE: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #644) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #644, are…

YELLOW: BUNCH CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP

CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP GREEN: ENDING WITH SILENT "T" BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT

BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT BLUE: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC

MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC PURPLE: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS DRACONIAN, HYDRANT, LEONARDO, LIBRARY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

This was a Connections where you had to say some of the words out loud in order to get them. And also a cunning edition where the answer to one group (CONSTELLATION) was a word in another (BUNCH).

Initially, these crossovers got me quite confused as I attempted a group with TAROT and ZODIAC and for reasons unknown but vaguely, in my addled reasoning, to do with reading the future added LEONARDO and SEVEN (Leonardo Da Vinci was a visionary whose paintings included what looks like a helicopter, the number seven has mystical properties).

Seeing BUNCH sent me on the right path, before I saw the movie link and started talking to myself.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

