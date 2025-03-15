NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #644) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 644 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • MONSTER
  • TAROT
  • LIBRARY
  • GROUP
  • DRACONIAN
  • DEBUT
  • CONSTELLATION
  • ZODIAC
  • COLLECTION
  • SEVEN
  • BALLET
  • HYDRANT
  • LEONARDO
  • CLUSTER
  • PSYCHO
  • RAPPORT

NYT Connections today (game #644) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Gathered together 
  • GREEN: Can’t hear the last letter
  • BLUE: Murderers
  • PURPLE: Written in the stars

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #644) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: BUNCH 
  • GREEN: ENDING WITH SILENT "T" 
  • BLUE: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES 
  • PURPLE: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #644) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 644 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #644, are…

  • YELLOW: BUNCH CLUSTER, COLLECTION, CONSTELLATION, GROUP
  • GREEN: ENDING WITH SILENT "T" BALLET, DEBUT, RAPPORT, TAROT
  • BLUE: SERIAL KILLER MOVIES MONSTER, PSYCHO, SEVEN, ZODIAC
  • PURPLE: STARTING WITH CONSTELLATIONS DRACONIAN, HYDRANT, LEONARDO, LIBRARY
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 mistake

This was a Connections where you had to say some of the words out loud in order to get them. And also a cunning edition where the answer to one group (CONSTELLATION) was a word in another (BUNCH).

Initially, these crossovers got me quite confused as I attempted a group with TAROT and ZODIAC and for reasons unknown but vaguely, in my addled reasoning, to do with reading the future added LEONARDO and SEVEN (Leonardo Da Vinci was a visionary whose paintings included what looks like a helicopter, the number seven has mystical properties).

Seeing BUNCH sent me on the right path, before I saw the movie link and started talking to myself.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 15 March, game #643)

  • YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY
  • GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE
  • BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT
  • PURPLE: ___ ROAD DIRT, HIGH, ROCKY, SILK

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #629)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #630)
Latest in Gaming
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
WWE 2K25
I've spent days in the ring with WWE 2K25, and it's like a five-star match ruined by the Million Dollar Man
Asus ROG Ally using Steam
I think Asus could be the perfect partner for an Xbox handheld – but I have questions
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
Latest in News
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #1147)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #644)
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
More about gaming
Boulies Elite next to desk with pink wall and plant in background

I’m very fond of the Boulies Elite gaming chair, and there are only a few areas where this gaming chair doesn’t excel
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #1147)
Gachapon Capsure Station
Somewhere in Japan is a dispenser where you can buy toy rack servers complete with cute Dell PowerEdge 2U servers
An angry Mark Grayson flying towards the camera in Invincible season 3 episode 7
Invincible season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show's next chapter
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
A hand holding an iPhone with the iCloud logo on screen.
"I have nothing to hide" - our readers react to Apple getting secret hearing in appeal against UK government
A person holding a phone looking at a scam text with warning signs around
A massive SMS toll fee scam is sweeping the US – here’s how to stay safe, according to the FBI
Best email services: image of email with one unread message alert
Over 400 million unwanted and malicious emails were received by businesses in 2024
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk
Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas