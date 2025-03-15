NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Drive to survive
NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SPENT
- MILE
- TIME
- QUINT
- CART
- LIFE
NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 10 letters
NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 4th row
Last side: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #378) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #378, are…
- RACE
- QUALIFYING
- PITS
- PODIUM
- PRACTICE
- SPRINT
- SPANGRAM: FORMULA ONE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Today’s search was all about the many components of a FORMULA ONE event and rather like a Grand Prix circuit it was very quick, very dull and very straight, with hardly any twists and turns.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
FORMULA ONE has many things going for it. It’s one of few truly global sporting events, traveling from city to city across continents each week, like an upscale traveling circus – truly the Bond movie of sports.
There are also plenty of elements to enjoy beyond the racing: the high-end technology, the team tactics (how quickly you can take off the tires and put them on again), the glamor and the rivalries (Max Verstappen vs everyone else).
Sadly, though, I can’t watch it because of the annoying noise of the cars. I’d prefer less of the 20-house-flies-trapped-in-a-jam-jar sensation and I’d also prefer it if it reflected real driving, rather than PlayStation driving. Maybe I could suggest a top speed of 20 miles an hour, the occasional speed bump to slow everyone down and stop lights every 400 yards. [Editor's note: Johnny is entirely wrong in his assessment of F1, but I will let it slide]
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 15 March, game #377)
- NOTEBOOK
- LANYARD
- TOTE
- DECAL
- SHIRT
- BOTTLE
- PENCIL
- SPANGRAM: SWAG BAG
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #1147)
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)