NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 16 (game #378)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Drive to survive

NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPENT

MILE

TIME

QUINT

CART

LIFE

NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #378) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #378) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #378, are…

RACE

QUALIFYING

PITS

PODIUM

PRACTICE

SPRINT

SPANGRAM: FORMULA ONE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s search was all about the many components of a FORMULA ONE event and rather like a Grand Prix circuit it was very quick, very dull and very straight, with hardly any twists and turns.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FORMULA ONE has many things going for it. It’s one of few truly global sporting events, traveling from city to city across continents each week, like an upscale traveling circus – truly the Bond movie of sports.

There are also plenty of elements to enjoy beyond the racing: the high-end technology, the team tactics (how quickly you can take off the tires and put them on again), the glamor and the rivalries (Max Verstappen vs everyone else).

Sadly, though, I can’t watch it because of the annoying noise of the cars. I’d prefer less of the 20-house-flies-trapped-in-a-jam-jar sensation and I’d also prefer it if it reflected real driving, rather than PlayStation driving. Maybe I could suggest a top speed of 20 miles an hour, the occasional speed bump to slow everyone down and stop lights every 400 yards. [Editor's note: Johnny is entirely wrong in his assessment of F1, but I will let it slide]

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 15 March, game #377)

NOTEBOOK

LANYARD

TOTE

DECAL

SHIRT

BOTTLE

PENCIL

SPANGRAM: SWAG BAG