NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Free for all

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROYAL

SNAG

WEDGE

BLOT

BARD

ROAD

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #377) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #377, are…

NOTEBOOK

LANYARD

TOTE

DECAL

SHIRT

BOTTLE

PENCIL

SPANGRAM: SWAG BAG

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

In the UK there’s a famous businessman called Sir Alan Sugar (like Donald Trump he's made his name on our version of The Apprentice) who has a word he likes to use for the objects listed in today’s search. He calls it “toot”, in other words cheap items that have little value other than that you can add with marketing nous.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyone who’s been to a conference or launch event will be familiar with the SWAG BAG described and despite the fact that you know will never use the TOTE or BOTTLE (mainly on account of it being toot) you can’t help but be thrilled at receiving all this stuff for free. It’s a very strange transaction.

The best swag bags I ever got were at the end of the marathons I used to do; then you’d get really vital stuff like a banana, an energy bar and some water. In this kind of circumstance they’d never put in a PENCIL in, on the off-chance that some exhausted runner accidentally would eat it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 14 March, game #376)

APPLE

PEACH

PECAN

CHERRY

PUMPKIN

BLUEBERRY

SPANGRAM: CLASSIC PIES