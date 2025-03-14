NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Free for all

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • ROYAL
  • SNAG
  • WEDGE
  • BLOT
  • BARD
  • ROAD

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #377) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 5th row

Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #377) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 377 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #377, are…

  • NOTEBOOK
  • LANYARD
  • TOTE
  • DECAL
  • SHIRT
  • BOTTLE
  • PENCIL
  • SPANGRAM: SWAG BAG
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 hint

In the UK there’s a famous businessman called Sir Alan Sugar (like Donald Trump he's made his name on our version of The Apprentice) who has a word he likes to use for the objects listed in today’s search. He calls it “toot”, in other words cheap items that have little value other than that you can add with marketing nous.

Anyone who’s been to a conference or launch event will be familiar with the SWAG BAG described and despite the fact that you know will never use the TOTE or BOTTLE (mainly on account of it being toot) you can’t help but be thrilled at receiving all this stuff for free. It’s a very strange transaction.

The best swag bags I ever got were at the end of the marathons I used to do; then you’d get really vital stuff like a banana, an energy bar and some water. In this kind of circumstance they’d never put in a PENCIL in, on the off-chance that some exhausted runner accidentally would eat it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 14 March, game #376)

  • APPLE
  • PEACH
  • PECAN
  • CHERRY
  • PUMPKIN
  • BLUEBERRY
  • SPANGRAM: CLASSIC PIES

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #341)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 19 (game #353)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 21 (game #355)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144)
Latest in News
Jason Sudeikis&#039; Ted Lasso pointing at someone in Ted Lasso season 2
Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ – and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
A close up of the new web version of Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical is now available on the web, but its Mac app is still nowhere in sight
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)
A collage of Moana in Moana 2, Michelle in The Electric State, and Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3

7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 14)
See more latest
Most Popular
A collage of Moana in Moana 2, Michelle in The Electric State, and Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 14)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
China
Volt Typhoon threat group had access to American utility networks for the best part of a year
Jason Sudeikis&#039; Ted Lasso pointing at someone in Ted Lasso season 2
Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ – and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach
Code Skull
US government warns Medusa ransomware has hit hundreds of critical infrastructure targets
A close up of the new web version of Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical is now available on the web, but its Mac app is still nowhere in sight
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
A woman holds a phone and looks concerned in Caught
Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations