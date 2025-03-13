NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fillin' good!

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SNAP

PREY

CRISP

RINSE

PIPE

MASS

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #376) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #376, are…

APPLE

PEACH

PECAN

CHERRY

PUMPKIN

BLUEBERRY

SPANGRAM: CLASSIC PIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

If you asked a British person to name some CLASSIC PIES they’d probably say 'chicken and mushroom' or 'steak and kidney', both best eaten with mashed potato. It’s not that we don’t also love pastry covering fruit, it’s just more common.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Such was my obsession with Twin Peaks that I once traveled from Seattle to the town where it was filmed – Snoqualmie in Washington State – so I could go to the Double R Diner and eat a CHERRY pie just like Agent Cooper. Except I couldn’t find the diner (it was in the next town), so I left with my craving unsatisfied.

I did buy a mug, though.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 13 March, game #375)

BOOMERANG

BOUNCE

RETURN

REBOUND

RICOCHET

SPANGRAM: NICE COMEBACK