NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fillin' good!

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • SNAP
  • PREY
  • CRISP
  • RINSE
  • PIPE
  • MASS

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #376) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 4th row

Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #376) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #376, are…

  • APPLE
  • PEACH
  • PECAN
  • CHERRY
  • PUMPKIN
  • BLUEBERRY
  • SPANGRAM: CLASSIC PIES
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

If you asked a British person to name some CLASSIC PIES they’d probably say 'chicken and mushroom' or 'steak and kidney', both best eaten with mashed potato. It’s not that we don’t also love pastry covering fruit, it’s just more common.

Such was my obsession with Twin Peaks that I once traveled from Seattle to the town where it was filmed – Snoqualmie in Washington State – so I could go to the Double R Diner and eat a CHERRY pie just like Agent Cooper. Except I couldn’t find the diner (it was in the next town), so I left with my craving unsatisfied.

I did buy a mug, though.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 13 March, game #375)

  • BOOMERANG
  • BOUNCE
  • RETURN
  • REBOUND
  • RICOCHET
  • SPANGRAM: NICE COMEBACK

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

