NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #642) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 642 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • DIRT
  • CANDY
  • FINE
  • SILK
  • SHORT
  • CHARGING CABLE
  • ROCKY
  • LEVY
  • HIGH
  • FILM SERIES
  • MAGAZINE
  • CHARGE
  • EPIC
  • CHAPSTICK
  • ASSESS
  • FEATURE

NYT Connections today (game #642) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Pay your dues
  • GREEN: Grab and go
  • BLUE: Types of film 
  • PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “code”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #642) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY 
  • GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS 
  • BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS 
  • PURPLE: ___ ROAD 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #642) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 642 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #642, are…

  • YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY
  • GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE
  • BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT
  • PURPLE: ___ ROAD DIRT, HIGH, ROCKY, SILK
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 mistake

I wouldn’t say I knew what I was doing with today’s Connections, but I muddled home somehow.

My mistake came when I put CHARGE, LEVY and FINE with SHORT, as I thought it was something to do with buying and selling stocks. Something I know nothing about, despite binge-watching three seasons of Industry.

I’m sure CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS will be perplexing for many. I can’t remember ever seeing a CHARGING CABLE by the checkouts, but maybe I’m not going to the right stores. I got it by thinking they were all things you’d put in your bag on a day trip.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 13 March, game #641)

  • YELLOW: PARTIALITY ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN
  • GREEN: SIGNAL DOWN, AS A TAXI FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE
  • BLUE: CARDS IN TEXAS HOLD 'EM FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN
  • PURPLE: SHAKESPEAREAN WORDS ANON, ART, THOU, WILT

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #640)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #629)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636)
Latest in Gaming
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
Latest in News
Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7
Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
More about gaming
Astro Bot PS5 bundle

Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show

Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)
See more latest
Most Popular
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #376)
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above
Millions of Americans are missing out on cheap unlimited cloud storage - how to check if you are one of them
Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7
Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park
Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
The FCC is creating a security council to bolster US defenses against cyberattacks
Global Special Forces server
AI server designed for Chinese military use wins major global design award in Europe
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years