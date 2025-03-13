NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #642) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DIRT

CANDY

FINE

SILK

SHORT

CHARGING CABLE

ROCKY

LEVY

HIGH

FILM SERIES

MAGAZINE

CHARGE

EPIC

CHAPSTICK

ASSESS

FEATURE

NYT Connections today (game #642) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pay your dues

Pay your dues GREEN: Grab and go

Grab and go BLUE: Types of film

Types of film PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “code”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #642) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY

GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS

BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS

PURPLE: ___ ROAD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #642) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #642, are…

YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY

ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE

CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT

EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT PURPLE: ___ ROAD DIRT, HIGH, ROCKY, SILK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I wouldn’t say I knew what I was doing with today’s Connections, but I muddled home somehow.

My mistake came when I put CHARGE, LEVY and FINE with SHORT, as I thought it was something to do with buying and selling stocks. Something I know nothing about, despite binge-watching three seasons of Industry.

I’m sure CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS will be perplexing for many. I can’t remember ever seeing a CHARGING CABLE by the checkouts, but maybe I’m not going to the right stores. I got it by thinking they were all things you’d put in your bag on a day trip.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 13 March, game #641)

YELLOW: PARTIALITY ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN

ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN GREEN: SIGNAL DOWN, AS A TAXI FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE

FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE BLUE: CARDS IN TEXAS HOLD 'EM FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN

FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN PURPLE: SHAKESPEAREAN WORDS ANON, ART, THOU, WILT