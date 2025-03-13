Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #1145)

published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1145) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1145) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1145) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1145) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1145) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• B

• S

• G

• A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1145) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1145 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1145, are…

  • BELIE
  • SPEAR
  • GROWL
  • ADOBE

This was one of those unlucky days where I made all the wrong choices – ABODE instead of ADOBE, BIBLE instead of BELIE and SMEAR instead of SPEAR.

In hindsight, I also made the wrong choice with my start words, but on another day they could have worked perfectly.

You can’t win them all.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1145) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1145 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1145, are…

  • TURBO
  • CRANK
  • PECAN
  • WOULD

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
  • Quordle #1142, Tuesday 11 March: LINGO, JUICE, SHARP, REVEL
  • Quordle #1141, Monday 10 March: AVAIL, THESE, TITAN, GAUGE
  • Quordle #1140, Sunday 9 March: SKILL, IDEAL, WHERE, REHAB
  • Quordle #1139, Saturday 8 March: WATCH, LAPSE, WREST, HEFTY
  • Quordle #1138, Friday 7 March: GLEAN, SHINY, DECRY, MANGA
  • Quordle #1137, Thursday 6 March: TRICE, EIGHT, BELCH, RIPER
  • Quordle #1136, Wednesday 5 March: PLEAD, TWANG, MAJOR, RISKY
  • Quordle #1135, Tuesday 4 March: FLOWN, ETUDE, TOPAZ, JOKER
  • Quordle #1134, Monday 3 March: FRILL, KAYAK, REBAR, WORDY
  • Quordle #1133, Sunday 2 March: TUNIC, GLOSS, DEBUG, LARGE
  • Quordle #1132, Saturday 1 March: DENSE, BONEY, KITTY, SMEAR
  • Quordle #1131, Friday 28 February: PASTA, RAZOR, PLUMB, DROOL
  • Quordle #1130, Thursday 27 February: THIEF, CHAIR, ETHER, GRIME
  • Quordle #1129, Wednesday 26 February: LOVER, SPIED, VAPOR, METER
  • Quordle #1128, Tuesday 25 February: TWIST, TWEAK, MEANT, CLEAR
  • Quordle #1127, Monday 24 February: LEASH, LEVER, TOTEM, CREME
  • Quordle #1126, Sunday 23 February: RABID, RELIC, SCRAM, BASIS
  • Quordle #1125, Saturday 22 February: ETHER, SONIC, VAUNT, ROUSE
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

