NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #641) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPIN

ART

WAVE

FLAG

FLOP

ANGLE

WILT

TURN

ANON

RIVER

WHISTLE

SLANT

HOLE

HAIL

BIAS

THOU

NYT Connections today (game #641) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Taking sides

Taking sides GREEN: Get their attention

Get their attention BLUE: Poker variant

Poker variant PURPLE: Used by the Bard

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #641) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTIALITY

GREEN: SIGNAL DOWN, AS A TAXI

BLUE: CARDS IN TEXAS HOLD 'EM

PURPLE: SHAKESPEAREAN WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #641) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #641, are…

YELLOW: PARTIALITY ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN

ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN GREEN: SIGNAL DOWN, AS A TAXI FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE

FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE BLUE: CARDS IN TEXAS HOLD 'EM FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN

FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN PURPLE: SHAKESPEAREAN WORDS ANON, ART, THOU, WILT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

A very gettable Connections today, but a little tricksy. I managed to solve all the groups, but in every case had a different idea for what linked them together.

My mistake was thinking that there was a group that was about waning, with FLAG, WILT, FLOP and SLANT. Having dismissed that I saw that there could be a group about politics linking SPIN and BIAS.

I thought SIGNAL DOWN, AS A TAXI was to do with getting someone’s attention, so I was sort of correct, while I thought ART and WILT were names and added in THOU and ANON as they sounded similarly ancient.

And thus I bungled my way to glory. It doesn’t matter how you get there, just that you get there.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

