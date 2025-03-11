NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #640)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #639).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #640) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ORANGE

KETCHUP

ELMO

COTTON

SUGAR

EYE

ROSE

MONTH

EGGS

ROCK

PURPLE

BUTTER

FLOUR

CARDINAL

JOHN

SILVER

NYT Connections today (game #640) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ready, steady, bake

Ready, steady, bake GREEN: A color in common

A color in common BLUE: Impossible verse

Impossible verse PURPLE: Link rhymes with “dandy”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #640) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INGREDIENTS IN CLASSIC POUND CAKE

GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE RED

BLUE: WORDS SAID TO HAVE NO EXACT RHYMES

PURPLE: CANDY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #640) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #640, are…

YELLOW: INGREDIENTS IN CLASSIC POUND CAKE BUTTER, EGGS, FLOUR, SUGAR

BUTTER, EGGS, FLOUR, SUGAR GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE RED CARDINAL, ELMO, KETCHUP, ROSE

CARDINAL, ELMO, KETCHUP, ROSE BLUE: WORDS SAID TO HAVE NO EXACT RHYMES MONTH, ORANGE, PURPLE, SILVER

MONTH, ORANGE, PURPLE, SILVER PURPLE: CANDY COTTON, EYE, JOHN, ROCK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Today’s puzzle took me down a nostalgia rabbit hole and gave me the munchies.

My two blind alleys were firstly thinking I was looking for pirates and then thinking there was a group connected to classic rock acts Elton JOHN and Deep PURPLE, which I gave up on after randomly adding SILVER and ROCK to that list and wasting a guess.

John and Silver also made me think about fish and chips – thanks to Long John SILVER’s restaurants – something which admittedly is never far from my thoughts.

The key that unlocked all four groups was CARDINAL. The lyrics “Cardinal landing in the dogwood” from Old Friends by Pinegrove popped into my head, I remembered they’re red and KETCHUP is red and from there everything fell into place and I needled my way home without another error – although I did think BUTTER, EGGS, FLOUR and SUGAR was a reference to pancakes, rather than pound cake.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

