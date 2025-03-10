NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #639)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #638).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #639) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PHONE

BREAK

FOOTBALL

LEGEND

SADDLE

KEYS

BELL

WALLET

ALTERNATIVE

KING

WONDER

CHANGE

MOCCASINS

INTERCOM

DEPARTURE

ALARM

NYT Connections today (game #639) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Doing things differently

Doing things differently GREEN: Chiming

Chiming BLUE: Made from the same material

Made from the same material PURPLE: Playing all the right notes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #639) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VARIATION FROM THE NORM

GREEN: THINGS THAT RING

BLUE: THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER

PURPLE: SINGER-SONGWRITER PIANISTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #639) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #639, are…

YELLOW: VARIATION FROM THE NORM ALTERNATIVE, BREAK, CHANGE, DEPARTURE

ALTERNATIVE, BREAK, CHANGE, DEPARTURE GREEN: THINGS THAT RING ALARM, BELL, INTERCOM, PHONE

ALARM, BELL, INTERCOM, PHONE BLUE: THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER FOOTBALL, MOCCASINS, SADDLE, WALLET

FOOTBALL, MOCCASINS, SADDLE, WALLET PURPLE: SINGER-SONGWRITER PIANISTS KEYS, KING, LEGEND, WONDER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I had a hunch that WONDER was connected to Stevie, but my uncertainty over who could join him led me to pursue other groups.

THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER was the first connection I saw, mainly down to MOCCASINS and SADDLE, with my only hesitation being FOOTBALL as I knew that in the early days they were called pigskins.

After initially thinking that both BREAK and DEPARTURE had vacations in common, I saw that difference or VARIATION FROM THE NORM was the link. In a huge departure from the norm for me, I managed to get today’s puzzle without a mistake. A unique and enjoyable experience.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

