NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #639)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'.
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #639) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- PHONE
- BREAK
- FOOTBALL
- LEGEND
- SADDLE
- KEYS
- BELL
- WALLET
- ALTERNATIVE
- KING
- WONDER
- CHANGE
- MOCCASINS
- INTERCOM
- DEPARTURE
- ALARM
NYT Connections today (game #639) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Doing things differently
- GREEN: Chiming
- BLUE: Made from the same material
- PURPLE: Playing all the right notes
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #639) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: VARIATION FROM THE NORM
- GREEN: THINGS THAT RING
- BLUE: THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER
- PURPLE: SINGER-SONGWRITER PIANISTS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #639) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #639, are…
- YELLOW: VARIATION FROM THE NORM ALTERNATIVE, BREAK, CHANGE, DEPARTURE
- GREEN: THINGS THAT RING ALARM, BELL, INTERCOM, PHONE
- BLUE: THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER FOOTBALL, MOCCASINS, SADDLE, WALLET
- PURPLE: SINGER-SONGWRITER PIANISTS KEYS, KING, LEGEND, WONDER
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I had a hunch that WONDER was connected to Stevie, but my uncertainty over who could join him led me to pursue other groups.
THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER was the first connection I saw, mainly down to MOCCASINS and SADDLE, with my only hesitation being FOOTBALL as I knew that in the early days they were called pigskins.
After initially thinking that both BREAK and DEPARTURE had vacations in common, I saw that difference or VARIATION FROM THE NORM was the link. In a huge departure from the norm for me, I managed to get today’s puzzle without a mistake. A unique and enjoyable experience.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
