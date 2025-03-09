NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #638)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #638) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MONA LISA

STATUE OF LIBERTY

BOWLING

SPHYNX

VENUS DE MILO

JOKER

RUSSIAN BLUE

RUG

WHITE RUSSIAN

LIBERTY BELL

COMEDY MASK

TURKISH ANGORA

RAGAMUFFIN

CHESHIRE CAT

BATHROBE

TOWER OF PISA

NYT Connections today (game #638) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of kitty

Types of kitty PURPLE: Coen Brothers classic

Coen Brothers classic BLUE: Altered tourist attractions

Altered tourist attractions GREEN: All-star grins

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #638) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAT BREEDS

PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH "THE DUDE" LEBOWSKI

BLUE: ATTRACTIONS ICONICALLY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR ORIGINAL

FORMS

GREEN: FAMOUS SMILES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #638) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #638, are…

YELLOW: CAT BREEDS RAGAMUFFIN, RUSSIAN BLUE, SPHYNX, TURKISH ANGORA

RAGAMUFFIN, RUSSIAN BLUE, SPHYNX, TURKISH ANGORA GREEN: FAMOUS SMILES CHESHIRE CAT, COMEDY MASK, JOKER, MONA LISA

CHESHIRE CAT, COMEDY MASK, JOKER, MONA LISA BLUE: ATTRACTIONS ICONICALLY DIFFERENT FROM THEIR ORIGINAL FORMS LIBERTY BELL, STATUE OF LIBERTY, TOWER OF PISA, VENUS DE MILO

LIBERTY BELL, STATUE OF LIBERTY, TOWER OF PISA, VENUS DE MILO PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH "THE DUDE" LEBOWSKI BATHROBE, BOWLING, RUG, WHITE RUSSIAN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Even though I guessed there was a CAT BREEDS category from my first look at the grid, I still made hard work of it. I thoughtlessly put WHITE RUSSIAN instead of RAGAMUFFIN. It was the realization that it was The Dude’s beverage of choice that set me on the right path.

My errors didn’t end there, though. Despite deducing Tourist Attractions was a link I tried to make a group containing MONA LISA rather than LIBERTY BELL, confusion which I can’t help but suspect was part of today’s cunning plan to baffle players.

Mona Lisa and CHESHIRE CAT aside, FAMOUS SMILES was quite the stretch. The JOKER maybe makes the cut, but COMEDY MASK?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

