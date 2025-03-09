NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #372) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You're pushing my buttons

NYT Strands today (game #372) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VOTE

MORE

BIDE

LEAN

ROGUE

POEM

NYT Strands today (game #372) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Works your TV

NYT Strands today (game #372) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #372) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #372, are…

VOLUME

BACK

POWER

HOME

MUTE

GUIDE

CHANNEL

SPANGRAM: REMOTE CONTROL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Losing a REMOTE CONTROL is really frustrating. As a scatterbrained person it's something I do a lot. It's almost a superpower – well if superpowers were useless and annoying.

Losing a remote is a great example of how powerless we are without technology – with the TV remaining on (or off) and stuck until the blessed “zapper” is located.

I've found ours in the fridge before and I once took it to work, leaving my wife at home having to watch National Geographic all day (there are worse channels it could have been stuck on) or pull the plug.

The worst remotes are the tiny ones. I’ve gone through three for my Amazon TV Fire Stick, all possibly eaten by the couch (or a cat) but vanished forever after lengthy hours-long searches. I could tape an AirTag to it, but this seems an extreme measure considering how it's a housebound object.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

