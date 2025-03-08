NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #370).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #371) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Kitty corner

NYT Strands today (game #371) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WASP

COPS

SLAG

WITH

PURE

VIBE

NYT Strands today (game #371) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Feline habits

NYT Strands today (game #371) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #371) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #371, are…

PURR

HISS

SNUGGLE

STRETCH

SWAT

BLINK

POUNCE

SPANGRAM: CAT BEHAVIOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

This puzzle filled with CAT BEHAVIOR does not include the one thing our cats Ringo and Opal do the most: snooze. That said, they do PURR a lot, especially while eating or if there’s the imminent promise of eating.

Once they were always busy – hunting mice, bringing in frogs (we have no idea where from, as there is no water or ponds nearby) and working on month-long projects to entrap some poor baby birds.

The neighborhood explored and conquered, they are both now very much in retirement mode and spend most of their time curled up inside whatever is the latest cardboard box to enter the house, conked out after three minutes of playing with a catnip toy. I think they would have found today’s Strands far too taxing.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 8 March, game #370)

PLATOON

PARASITE

MOONLIGHT

CODA

SPOTLIGHT

SPANGRAM: BEST PICTURE